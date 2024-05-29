icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
29 May, 2024 23:26
HomeRussia & FSU

WATCH Russian soldier storm Ukrainian trench

A POV footage obtained by RT shows intense close-quarters combat
WATCH Russian soldier storm Ukrainian trench
©  Telegram / rt_russian

A rare bodycam footage obtained by RT shows a Russian soldier storming Ukrainian positions and clearing the trenches. The video was filmed by the serviceman himself. 

It is not exactly clear where and when the clip was made. The video starts with the soldier entering a trench and firing his assault rifle. The man then throws a grenade, as a bang and a muffled scream are heard in the background. 

The soldier then enters a dugout, where three bodies are lying on the ground next to ammunition crates and an anti-tank weapon. 

According to RT Russian, a Swedish-British NLAW anti-armor guided missile system and a Swedish AT-4 grenade launcher were found in the trench by Moscow’s troops.

A dead soldier seen in the video was armed with a US-made assault rifle and was wearing a uniform with the patch of Norway’s Telemark Battalion, RT Russian said. The soldier’s nationality is unclear, however, as some Ukrainian online shops sell patches modeled after those worn by foreign armies.

Like many NATO countries, Norway has donated weapons and equipment to Ukraine, as well as provided training to Kiev’s forces. According to the Russian Defense Ministry’s estimates, some 13,400 foreign “mercenaries” joined the Ukrainian military and nearly 6,000 of them have been killed. 

READ MORE: Every NATO member has military personnel in Ukraine – Estonia

Recent weeks have been marked by intense fighting in the Donbass, as well as by Russia’s new offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkov region, where Moscow’s troops seized several villages along the border.

Top stories

RT Features

Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE
African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE
African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Burning questions: International condemnation of Israel’s strike on Rafah
0:00
27:56
NATO chooses war
0:00
25:4
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies