Russia-Ukraine conflict
Multiple dead in Ukrainian strikes on Russian border region – governor
25 May, 2024 22:14
At least four people were killed and over a dozen injured in a series of attacks on Belgorod Region
The Ukrainian forces launched multiple drone and artillery strikes on the city of Belgorod and several villages near the Russia-Ukraine border, which claimed the lives of four civilians while many others, including a child, were hospitalized with shrapnel injuries, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said.

The Russian border region suffered a spate of strikes on Saturday evening and night, with more than 40 incoming projectiles shot down in the skies, according to Gladkov, who confirmed that the attack resulted in multiple casualties.

“To much grief, the number of civilian deaths increased to 4 people,” he wrote on Saturday evening.

By midnight, the number of those injured across the region reached at least 16 people, including a child wounded in the shelling of the Oktyabrsky settlement. The 8-year-old boy suffered a “blast injury and external trauma to the lumbar back region,” Gladkov wrote on Telegram, adding that the child’s “condition has been characterized as of medium severity.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

