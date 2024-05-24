icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine to sends staff officers into battle

The General Staff in Kiev will be “optimized” to cut 60% of its personnel
Ukraine to sends staff officers into battle
FILE PHOTO ©  Diego Herrera Carcedo / Anadolu via Getty Images

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) announced on Friday that it intends to “optimize” its operations and release up to 60% of its current personnel to forward commands and combat units.

The headquarters conducted an efficiency survey earlier this year and decided it should do more with fewer people, the Planning Directorate head Yevgeny Ostryansky wrote on Telegram.

“The plan is to use the released personnel to replenish the command and control bodies at the operational and tactical levels, as well as combat units,” said Ostryansky. “This will also allow for the rotation of units carrying long-term combat missions on the front line,” he added.

Kiev’s latest measure comes amid sweeping changes to mobilization rules, intended to raise enough combat troops to replenish losses in battle with Russia.

The age of conscription has been lowered to 25, most medical exemptions have been abolished, and the draft has been expanded to local and regional officials, previously exempt. Convicts have been promised parole if they enlist into the military. Ukrainians abroad have also been forced to register for military service if they want any consular services, such as renewing passports and ID cards. 

Russia’s latest advance into Kharkov Region has forced Kiev to pull units from elsewhere to plug the gap. As a result, Russian forces have taken a series of towns previously held by Ukrainian troops, including all of the gains of Kiev’s 2023 summer offensive, which were modest to begin with.

