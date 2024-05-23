icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Another top Russian defense official arrested in corruption case – media
23 May, 2024 08:28
HomeRussia & FSU

Don’t call Russian troops ‘orcs,’ Kiev tells news outlets

The Ukrainian media regulator urged journalists not to use dehumanizing language, but later withdrew the instruction
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky shown on Ukrainian television. ©  Igor Golovniov / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Ukraine’s media regulator has withdrawn instructions urging news outlets not to use insults when referring to Russian troops and officials. Branding people as “orcs” and “retards” is poor journalism, its guidelines had stated.

The advice on how to cover frontline news was released earlier this month by the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting. It had remained largely unnoticed until Wednesday, when some of the content was highlighted by the media. As of Thursday, it is no longer available on the regulator’s website.

The guidelines had urged journalists to avoid dehumanizing language when describing Russian military personnel and officials, citing several reasons.

It claimed that such insults “are not ethical or justifiable” in journalism and can fuel tensions in Ukrainian society. It also said the use of derogatory language “does not further objective and open coverage” of news, and may “undermine perception of media outlets as reliable sources of information.” Inflammatory rhetoric could also prolong the hostilities, it suggested.

”Journalism should remain objective towards all belligerents,” the regulator said.

There have been a number of emerging trends in the public use of language, including by media organizations, which are apparently intended to express disdain for Russia.

For instance, it has become a common practice in Ukraine not to capitalize the name of the country and its leader, President Vladimir Putin. Last September, the Ukrainian commission on language standards issued a formal opinion stating that such practice was legitimate anywhere except in official documents.

Some Ukrainian news organizations, such as UNIAN, make a point of using derogatory terms for Russians in their output.

Before the conflict with Russia erupted in February 2022, the government of President Vladimir Zelensky had cracked down on critical media outlets in what it claimed to be a fight against Russian propaganda.

READ MORE: Ukrainians tired of ‘state propaganda’ on TV – NYT

Since then, Kiev has further tightened its grip on the news landscape by replacing all national television broadcasts with a single ‘Freedom Marathon’. The New York Times reported earlier this year that Ukrainians were tired of the programming, because it had turned into “little more than a mouthpiece for the government.”

