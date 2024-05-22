WATCH Russia hit Ukrainian positions in Donbass with airstrike

Kiev’s forces in the town of Seversk were targeted with a 1.5-tonne aerial bomb

Russian troops recently struck Ukrainian positions in the Donbass town of Seversk with a massive FAB-1500 bomb, several Telegram channels have reported, citing a video taken at the scene. The footage posted to social media showed multistory buildings where Ukrainian troops had taken up positions being targeted with the 1.5-tonne projectile.

The clip, which is less than a minute long, first shows what appears to be a group of Ukrainian servicemen walking between partially damaged buildings before a projectile hits the area and causes a powerful explosion. The video ends with the buildings appearing to be partially destroyed and engulfed in flames.

Some Telegram channels identified the projectile used in the strike as a Russian high-explosive FAB-1500 bomb weighing around a ton and a half. Such projectiles are used to destroy defenses or fortifications, as well as military industrial facilities.

Other sources described the projectile as an air-fuel explosive bomb (ODAB). Such bombs have a dispersing charge that scatters fuel around a significant area when hitting a target. The fuel contained inside the bomb evaporates and mixes with air to form a gaseous cloud. A secondary charge is then activated, igniting the cloud and producing a massive explosion.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not confirmed the strike or commented on the videos published on social media. Earlier in May, Ukrainian officials compared the explosion produced by a FAB-1500 bomb to an “earthquake” when it was used against Ukrainian defenses in the northeastern Kharkov Region.

In March, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that production of FAB-1500 bombs had doubled since the beginning of this year. Manufacturing of smaller FAB-500 bombs had also increased “manyfold,” it said. It has been widely reported that these bombs have been turned into gliding high-precision projectiles by being outfitted with what is called a universal gliding and correction module.

The town of Seversk is located in Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic but is still controlled by Ukraine. It is some 15km away from the front line.

Meanwhile, Russian forces continue their offensive in Donbass and the Kharkov Region. The operation in northeastern Ukraine was launched in early May in response to repeated Ukrainian strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Russia’s border regions. One strike killed 19 people in Belgorod Region in just one day earlier this month.

Last week, President Vladimir Putin stated that the shelling of residential areas is pushing Moscow to create a buffer zone along the border with Ukraine. “If this continues, we will be forced to create a security zone. This is what we are doing,” he said at the time.

Russian troops have made steady gains in recent weeks, pushing Ukrainian forces out of numerous settlements both in Donbass and Kharkov Region. On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the village of Klescheevka had been captured, thus giving Russian forces control over strategically important high ground in Donbass.