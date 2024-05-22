icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Russia liberates another key Donbass stronghold – MOD
22 May, 2024 13:07
HomeRussia & FSU

Kremlin reacts to Blinken’s claim Iranians are ‘better off’ after president’s death

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has expressed disbelief that a senior American official could make such an ‘insulting remark’
Kremlin reacts to Blinken’s claim Iranians are ‘better off’ after president’s death
FILE PHOTO ©  Getty Images / Jon Hicks

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said he finds it hard to believe that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would publicly say the Iranian people are “better off” after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

The top US diplomat made the comment earlier this week during a grilling by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee over the reaction of his department and the UN to the deadly accident on Sunday.

Peskov was asked about the remark on Wednesday and said he would need to see the original of Blinken’s words, since he found reports about them implausible. He said he doubted that “a high-ranking official of a nation of the US’ stature could make, diplomatically speaking, such an awkward statement.”

Such a remark would be “insulting to the entire people” of Iran, the Kremlin spokesman added.

Iranians ‘better off’ without Raisi – Blinken
Read more
Iranians ‘better off’ without Raisi – Blinken

The US Department of State issued a formal statement of condolence over Raisi’s death, which some Republican lawmakers called inappropriate, considering that Washington brands Iran and its government an “enemy of the free world,” as Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyoming) put it.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) demanded that Blinken clarify whether he believed that the world was “better now today that Raisi is dead.” The secretary responded that “the Iranian people are probably better off,” since the deceased president cannot pursue his “horrible” policies anymore.

”We are certainly not mourning his death,” Blinken stressed, when asked about the UN observing official mourning for Raisi at its headquarters in New York.

The Iranian president was killed alongside Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and senior regional officials, after his helicopter went down in mountainous East Azerbaijan province in northwest Iran. Tehran has scheduled a new presidential election for June 28. Vice President Mohammad Mokhber assumed presidential powers on Monday, after Raisi’s death was confirmed.

Top stories

RT Features

Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago FEATURE
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers FEATURE
Iran’s president has died: What’s next?
Iran’s president has died: What’s next? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago FEATURE
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers FEATURE
Iran’s president has died: What’s next?
Iran’s president has died: What’s next? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Victoria Nuland urges strikes deep inside of Russia
0:00
27:45
Rocking out in Kiev
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies