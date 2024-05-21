Woman killed in Ukrainian strike on car carrying civilians – governor

Three other people – all members of the same family – were wounded in the attack on Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov has said

One person was killed and three other wounded when a Ukrainian drone hit a car carrying civilians in Russia’s Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said.

Gladkov took to Telegram on Tuesday morning to announce “another targeted strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on civilians” in his region.

The strike took place outside the village of Oktyabrsky, near the Russia-Ukraine border. The governor said a UAV struck a moving car, in which the driver and three passengers were all members of one family.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW