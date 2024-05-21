icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
21 May, 2024 06:04
Woman killed in Ukrainian strike on car carrying civilians – governor

Three other people – all members of the same family – were wounded in the attack on Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov has said
One person was killed and three other wounded when a Ukrainian drone hit a car carrying civilians in Russia’s Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said.

Gladkov took to Telegram on Tuesday morning to announce “another targeted strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on civilians” in his region.

The strike took place outside the village of Oktyabrsky, near the Russia-Ukraine border. The governor said a UAV struck a moving car, in which the driver and three passengers were all members of one family.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

