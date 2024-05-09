Russia will not allow global conflict – Putin

The Russian strategic forces are always ‘on alert’ against threats to the country, the Russian president has said at the Victory Day parade

Russia will do all in its power to prevent a “global collision,” but will not allow any threats towards it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his address at the military parade in Moscow celebrating the 79th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany.

Putin noted that the Russian military is “always on alert” and ready to defend the country’s sovereignty.

“The West would like to forget the lessons of World War II, but we remember that the fate of humanity was decided in grandiose battles near Moscow and Leningrad,” as well as other cities, Putin said.

The president emphasized that Russia is “experiencing a difficult milestone period” in its history, noting that the fate of the country depends on every Russian. “We celebrate this Victory Day in the conditions of the special military operation – all its participants, those who are on the front lines – they are our heroes. We bow to their perseverance and sacrifice. All of Russia is with you,” Putin stated.

The Russian leader stressed that the country remembers all those who lost lives while fighting Nazism and those who were killed during the Ukraine conflict. He commemorated them with a minute of silence.

“May 9 is always a very emotional, poignant day… Victory Day unites all generations. We are moving forward based on our centuries-old traditions and are confident that together we will ensure a free, safe future for Russia,” Putin stressed.

