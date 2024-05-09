icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia celebrates WWII Victory Day: Live updates
9 May, 2024 06:59
Russian military parade celebrating victory over Nazi Germany (WATCH LIVE)

Over 9,000 troops and dozens of tanks and warplanes will take part in the traditional event
Russian military parade celebrating victory over Nazi Germany (WATCH LIVE)
A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system drives in Red Square during a Victory Day military parade, which marks the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in WWII, in Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik

Thousands of Russian soldiers march on Moscow’s Red Square to mark the 79th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. May 9 is one of the most revered holidays in the country.

More than 9,000 servicemen from various branches of the military will take part in the parade, including those who have fought on the battlefield in the Ukraine conflict. More than 70 tanks and armored vehicles will also join the show, with an iconic T-34, the workhorse of the Red Army throughout WWII, leading the column. There will also be Iskander-M ballistic missiles, S-400 air defense systems, and Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Dozens of military aircraft are expected to take part in the traditional flyby, although it could be canceled at the last minute due to the weather, given the unusual snowfall in May in the Russian capital.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to deliver an eight-minute speech after the parade.

