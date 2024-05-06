Final preparations concluded ahead of Putin swearing-in ceremony

The presidential inauguration is scheduled to take place at the Kremlin on Tuesday

Final preparations are concluding at the Kremlin in Moscow ahead of the inauguration of Vladimir Putin as the president of Russia.

Putin won his fifth term in office in March, claiming 87.28% of the vote amid a record turnout of over 77%. He will remain president for another six years.

The inauguration is scheduled to take place at the Grand Kremlin Palace at noon Moscow time (9am GMT) on Tuesday.

Russian TV channels, which will broadcast the event live, expect it to last for around an hour. The previous inauguration in 2018 concluded in 48 minutes, including the traditional review of the Presidential Regiment on Cathedral Square of the Kremlin by Putin.

During the inauguration, the president will put his hand on the Constitution and deliver the oath enshrined in the country’s principal law. It reads: “In performing my duties as the President of the Russian Federation, I pledge to respect and protect the rights and liberties of every citizen; to observe and protect the Constitution of the Russian Federation; to protect the sovereignty and independence, security and integrity of the state and to serve the people faithfully.”

Afterwards, he will be handed the standard and the emblem of the Russian president and will officially take office.

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the swearing-in ceremony is “pretty well-spelled out and standard.” The usual template will be followed this time, but “there will be certain nuances,” he said, without revealing further details.

High-ranking representatives of foreign countries are expected to attend the inauguration, but their names have not yet been disclosed.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said that a refurbished version of the Aurus Senat presidential limousine will take part in the ceremony.

The main changes were made to the exterior of the luxury vehicle, which was given an “absolutely new look – modern, stylish and daring,” the general director of the Moscow-based NAMI scientific organization, which developed the Aurus, Fyodor Nazarov, told Russia 1 TV in an interview aired on Sunday.

According to Nazarov, the presidential vehicle was given new front optics, a radiator grille, bumper, hood, and wings. The interior of the car has also been modernized, he added.