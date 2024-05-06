Swiss summit on Ukraine a ‘parody’ – Lavrov

The upcoming event will promote a “Russophobic peace formula” proposed by Kiev, Moscow has said

The upcoming Swiss-hosted peace conference on Moscow’s conflict with Kiev is a “parody of negotiations” in which Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will be promoted, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated.

In an interview with Bosnian broadcaster ATV released on Sunday, he claimed that Bern is “lying” about its willingness to invite Russia to the upcoming summit scheduled for June 15 at the Burgenstock Resort near Lucerne.

“When our Swiss colleagues declare their desire to invite Russia to the first conference, they are lying,” Lavrov said, adding that Moscow will not participate in any events that promote Zelensky’s “peace formula.”

He added that Russia is “seriously” open to negotiations; however, they must be based on the current “realities.”

Zelensky’s roadmap to resolve the crisis, which he has been promoting since 2022, calls for a complete withdrawal of Russian forces from all territories Ukraine considers its own, for Moscow to pay reparations, and for a war crimes tribunal. Russia has rejected the proposals as “unrealistic” and a sign of Kiev’s unwillingness to seek a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

The West will “play a parody of negotiations” at the Swiss-proposed summit, Lavrov said, adding that Russia “has no one to talk to” about the settlement of the Ukraine conflict because no one is ready for a “serious” dialogue among US and EU leadership.

He added that the ‘peace plan’ on which the summit will be centered contains “an openly illusory and Russophobic essence.”

Moscow has not ruled out engagement with Kiev, but has signaled that it has no intention of attending the Swiss event even if offered an invitation.

The delegations invited to the summit include members of the G7, G20, BRICS, the EU, international organizations, and two religious representatives, according to Switzerland.

Although Bern is “convinced” that a peace process without Russia is “unthinkable,” Moscow has not been invited “at this stage,” the Swiss Foreign Ministry announced last week.

In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin mocked the planned conference, saying Moscow is ready for a diplomatic solution but that holding negotiations without it is “nonsense.”

Russia has said it is willing to resolve the Ukraine conflict peacefully but will not accept a deal that ignores its national interests.