Western hardware trophy show opens in Moscow (VIDEOS/PHOTOS)

The display includes more than 30 armored vehicles captured by Russia during the Ukraine conflict

An exhibition featuring dozens of Western tanks and armored vehicles captured during the Ukraine conflict has opened in Moscow. The trophy show also includes a newly arrived US-made M1 Abrams tank which was knocked out not far from the Donbass town of Avdeevka.

The display kicked off on Wednesday near the Victory Museum, which is dedicated to World War II and the Soviet triumph over Nazi Germany in 1945. The exhibition, which will run throughout May, is also opening ahead of Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War, one of Russia’s most important holidays, which is celebrated on May 9.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the exhibition would also include a US-made Abrams tank and M1150 Assault Breacher Vehicle. The latter specializes in mine-clearing operations and is also based on the Abrams tank.

Both vehicles were captured by Russian troops during their offensive near the settlement of Berdychi, not far from the Donbass town of Avdeevka, officials said. Earlier this week, the ministry shared clips of the Abrams tank burning after being hit by two anti-tank guided missiles.

The Defense Ministry noted that in addition, the exhibition also features 32 other trophy vehicles, including a German-made Leopard 2A6 tank and Marder infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), US-made Bradley IFV, UK-made AT105 Sakson and Husky TSV armored vehicles, as well as many others.

The exhibition also has many types of NATO-made small arms and engineering equipment on display, plus Ukrainian drones and communication systems. The show is divided into several thematic areas, with visitors having the opportunity to learn the combat characteristics of the Western-made weapons as well as how the particular equipment was captured, the ministry said.

The trophy display opened after Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said last month that Moscow’s forces are steadily pushing back Ukrainian troops.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s top general, Aleksandr Syrsky admitted retreating from several settlements in Donbass, and described the “most difficult situation” along several operational fronts.