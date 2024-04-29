The screening process could result in people being issued with military summonses immediately, according to media reports

All Ukrainians eligible for military service must undergo health checks in the coming months, a spokesman for Poltava Region’s draft office said on Monday. Even those granted military deferment are not exempt from the requirement.

Ukrainian men of draft age – between 18 and 60 – should present themselves at their local draft offices to “update personal data” under the new mobilization law, which was introduced earlier this month. They must do so within 60 days of the law coming into force on May 18.

According to the spokesman, the “personal data update” will be followed by an obligatory health check.

“One does not need to fear it or accuse the territorial draft office of [issuing] an illegal order,” said Roman Istomin. According to Ukraine’s Strana.ua news outlet, the readiness checks could result in a person being issued with a military summons paper and almost immediately drafted.

Ignoring such a document is a criminal offense under the new law, the media outlet noted. The legislation has simplified procedures for the draft as well as strengthening the penalty for draft dodging. Those who ignore the summons could face fines or have their driving licenses suspended.

The bill was stripped of a provision at the last minute that would have enabled men who had served for three years to be demobilized, effectively meaning that many troops would have to remain in the army indefinitely. Aleksandr Syrsky, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, reportedly lobbied for the change.

A separate law signed by President Vladimir Zelensky also lowered the age of conscription for men from 27 to 25.

The developments come as Kiev is struggling to replenish its forces as the conflict with Moscow continues. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said in April that Kiev had lost nearly 500,000 soldiers since the start of the hostilities.

Zelensky claimed in February that 31,000 troops had been killed in the two years of the conflict. According to the Washington Post, the real figures were “vastly downplayed.” In December, Zelensky said the military had asked him to mobilize an additional 500,000 troops.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s TSN news media outlet reported, citing a soldier, that “no one is willing” to join the army and go to the front lines. People would rather “drown themselves” attempting to flee the country than join the fight, he claimed.