US “lapdogs will whine” when the “judgment day” comes, Russia’s deputy UN envoy has warned

Lithuanian ambassador to Sweden Linas Linkevicius and other “US lapdogs” will regret their “gaffes,” Russia’s deputy representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, has said in response to a veiled threat against the Crimean Bridge made by Linkevicius on social media on Saturday.

Linkevicius published a message on X (formerly Twitter), which featured three images: one of Russia’s Crimean Bridge, another captured the launch of what appeared to be a US-made ATACMS missile, and the third showing Russian President Vladimir Putin in a reflective mood. The caption under the images reads: “If someone hasn’t had a chance to take a photo at the Kerch bridge, it’s still time.”

The message by the ambassador of the Baltic nation – which is a member of NATO and the EU – came just days after White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed that the US had secretly delivered a “significant” number of ATACMS missiles, which have a range of up to 300km, to Ukraine. With his post, Linkevicius appears to imply that the long-range munitions could be used to attack the 19-kilometer-long Crimean Bridge.

Polyansky replied to the Lithuanian diplomat on X on Saturday, saying that “servile Baltic US lapdogs... rabidly bark now but they will pathetically whine later when the judgment day arrives.”

Linkevicius and others like him will eventually regret “all such gaffes,” he warned.

Looks like infamous @sikorskiradek tweet on #Nordstream sabotage which he cowardly deleted later inspires servile Baltic US lapdogs. They rabidly bark now but they will pathetically whine later when the judgement day arrives and all such gaffes will be sth they will regret https://t.co/8vwNwPl49y — Dmitry Polyanskiy 🇺🇳 (@Dpol_un) April 27, 2024

The Crimean Bridge, which was built between 2016 and 2018, used to be the only road and railway link between the peninsula and mainland Russia. However, the addition of Kherson and Zaporozhye regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic to Russia after referendums in the fall of 2022 opened a vast land bridge to Crimea. The Lugansk People’s Republic also joined after a referendum held at the same time.

Since the outbreak of the conflict in February 2022, Kiev has on several occasions targeted the bridge, although nearly all of the attacks have been repelled. However, in October 2022, an explosives-laden truck blow up on the bridge, killing three people and causing damage that took months to repair. In July last year, a naval drone exploded under one of the segments of the structure, killing two civilians and orphaning a 14-year-old girl.

In an interview with German media earlier in April, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was asked if Kiev was going to try to destroy the Crimean Bridge this year. “We want it very much,” he replied.

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said the fact that Ukrainian officials openly speak about their “aggressive terrorist plans” against Russian infrastructure again proves that the decision to launch a military operation against Kiev was correct.