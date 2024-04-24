icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
24 Apr, 2024 13:37
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia and Ukraine to exchange minors from separated families – Moscow

The agreement was reached during Qatar-mediated talks, Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova has said
Russia and Ukraine to exchange minors from separated families – Moscow
Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova. ©  Sputnik/Maria Demakhina

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to exchange children who have been separated from their families amid the hostilities between the two nations, a senior official involved in the negotiations announced on Wednesday.

The talks were held with Qatar’s mediation, Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova told the media. Under the deal, Moscow will take in 19 children and send 29 home to Ukraine, she said.

Speaking to journalists in Doha, the official said the Qatari government was overseeing the lists of children slated for the planned swap. The talks were held in the capital of the Arab nation and amounted to the first in-person negotiation of this kind between Moscow and Kiev, according to Lvova-Belova.

Ukrainian children ‘kidnapped’ by Moscow found in Germany
Read more
Ukrainian children ‘kidnapped’ by Moscow found in Germany

Last year the Russian official was loudly accused by the International Criminal Court (ICC) of forcing the deportation and transfer of minors in the context of the Ukraine conflict. President Vladimir Putin was named as the second suspect in the case.

Moscow dismissed the ICC allegations, saying they were politically motivated and misrepresented Moscow’s actions. In reality, Russian authorities had evacuated civilians to protect them from violence, officials claimed.

The reported breakthrough came a week after Kiev bragged about discovering over 160 children “kidnapped by Russia” living safely in Germany. Most had entered the country with their parents or legal guardians, Berlin said.

Lvova-Belova argued that the news called into question Kiev’s “systemic myth” regarding the whereabouts of the young children. Many of those flagged by Ukraine as supposed Russian victims turn out to be with their families, she noted.

Top stories

RT Features

No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why FEATURE
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader FEATURE
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: Opposition activist puts politics aside during conflict
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: Opposition activist puts politics aside during conflict FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why FEATURE
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader FEATURE
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: Opposition activist puts politics aside during conflict
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: Opposition activist puts politics aside during conflict FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The march towards nuclear war
0:00
27:26
Lawfare or totally fair? The Donald Trump trial
0:00
27:2
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies