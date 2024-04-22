Ukraine freezes all consular services for military-aged men abroad – report

Those eligible to serve will now have to return home to procure documents or update their passports

Ukrainian consulates are set to “temporarily suspend” all services to men between the ages of 18 and 60, meaning such individuals will only be able to procure documents by returning home, Ukrainian online newspaper Zerkalo Nedeli reported on Monday.

The newspaper circulated a letter signed by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga and addressed to the heads of all Ukrainian foreign missions.

What is described as a “temporary measure” is set to be enacted on Tuesday and remain in place until the ministry receives guidelines from the government on the implementation of the controversial mobilization law that was signed by President Vladimir Zelensky last week.

The new legislation, which had been deliberated for weeks by the country’s parliament before being adopted, is set to take effect in May.

In his letter, the deputy foreign minister referred to two clauses of the new law that enables the Ukrainian Cabinet to introduce additional restrictions on travel to and from the country, as well as to limit the movements of military-eligible individuals who lack special permission from enlistment offices.

Top Ukrainian officials have repeatedly expressed a desire to somehow bring military-age refugees back to the country. Multiple EU nations, such as Germany, Austria, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, which have been among the prime destinations for Ukrainians fleeing the hostilities, have explicitly rejected the idea of rounding up and sending Ukrainian refugees back home.