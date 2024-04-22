icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Apr, 2024 20:08
Ukraine freezes all consular services for military-aged men abroad – report

Those eligible to serve will now have to return home to procure documents or update their passports
Ukraine freezes all consular services for military-aged men abroad – report
© Getty Images / NurPhoto / Contributor

Ukrainian consulates are set to “temporarily suspend” all services to men between the ages of 18 and 60, meaning such individuals will only be able to procure documents by returning home, Ukrainian online newspaper Zerkalo Nedeli reported on Monday.

The newspaper circulated a letter signed by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga and addressed to the heads of all Ukrainian foreign missions.

What is described as a “temporary measure” is set to be enacted on Tuesday and remain in place until the ministry receives guidelines from the government on the implementation of the controversial mobilization law that was signed by President Vladimir Zelensky last week.

The new legislation, which had been deliberated for weeks by the country’s parliament before being adopted, is set to take effect in May.

In his letter, the deputy foreign minister referred to two clauses of the new law that enables the Ukrainian Cabinet to introduce additional restrictions on travel to and from the country, as well as to limit the movements of military-eligible individuals who lack special permission from enlistment offices.

Zelensky calls for more young Ukrainians to fight

Top Ukrainian officials have repeatedly expressed a desire to somehow bring military-age refugees back to the country. Multiple EU nations, such as Germany, Austria, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, which have been among the prime destinations for Ukrainians fleeing the hostilities, have explicitly rejected the idea of rounding up and sending Ukrainian refugees back home.

Top stories

RT Features

Modi's battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader
'We don't like the Russian government, but we support the army': Opposition activist puts politics aside during conflict
'We don't like the Russian government, but we support the army': Opposition activist puts politics aside during conflict
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE

