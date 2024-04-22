WATCH Russian military destroy massive TV tower in Ukraine

The structure reportedly housed a communication antenna used by the country’s anti-aircraft defenses

The Russian military conducted a high-precision strike on a large TV tower located in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkov on Monday, multiple videos circulating online show.

The installation was used by Kiev’s military to house various equipment, including an anti-aircraft antenna, RIA Novosti reported, citing pro-Russian locals. The tower was once the tallest building in the city, measuring just over 240 meters.

The tower sustained a direct hit by an unknown high-precision projectile, which took roughly a third of the structure completely off, footage shows.

The top part of the tower collapsed after the strike. It was not immediately clear whether it caused any damage on the ground, given that the tower is located in a remote wooded area in the north of the Ukrainian city.

