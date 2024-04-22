Xi expected to visit Russia – Lavrov

The Chinese leader is set to attend the BRICS summit in the city of Kazan, according to the foreign minister

Russia expects Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the BRICS summit in Russia later this year, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

The group, which now includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa Ethiopia, Iran, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, will meet in the Russian city of Kazan in October.

“The main event of this year in bilateral relations will be the state visit of [Russian] President Vladimir Putin to the People’s Republic of China, and in October we are expecting the head of the People’s Republic of China [Xi Jinping] to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan,” Lavrov said at a meeting with the heads of Russian regions.

Earlier this month, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed plans for a bilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia and China, adding, however, that it was too early to elaborate on specific dates.

Russia, which currently chairs BRICS, said this year’s summit will focus on promoting partnership in politics and security, economics and finance, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.

An increasing number of nations have expressed interest in joining the group of non-Western economies over the past two years, and some have already formally submitted applications, including Venezuela, Thailand, Senegal, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Bahrain, and Pakistan.

Twenty-five countries are expected to apply for membership during the group’s summit in Kazan, the South African ambassador to Russia, Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka, told TASS news agency in February.