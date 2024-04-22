icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Apr, 2024
Xi expected to visit Russia – Lavrov

The Chinese leader is set to attend the BRICS summit in the city of Kazan, according to the foreign minister
Xi expected to visit Russia – Lavrov
Chinese President Xi Jinping. ©  Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Russia expects Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the BRICS summit in Russia later this year, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

The group, which now includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa Ethiopia, Iran, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, will meet in the Russian city of Kazan in October.

“The main event of this year in bilateral relations will be the state visit of [Russian] President Vladimir Putin to the People’s Republic of China, and in October we are expecting the head of the People’s Republic of China [Xi Jinping] to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan,” Lavrov said at a meeting with the heads of Russian regions.

Earlier this month, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed plans for a bilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia and China, adding, however, that it was too early to elaborate on specific dates.

READ MORE: Colombia wants to join BRICS

Russia, which currently chairs BRICS, said this year’s summit will focus on promoting partnership in politics and security, economics and finance, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.

An increasing number of nations have expressed interest in joining the group of non-Western economies over the past two years, and some have already formally submitted applications, including Venezuela, Thailand, Senegal, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Bahrain, and Pakistan.

Twenty-five countries are expected to apply for membership during the group’s summit in Kazan, the South African ambassador to Russia, Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka, told TASS news agency in February.

Modi's battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader
Modi's battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader
'We don't like the Russian government, but we support the army': An opposition activist puts politics to one side during conflict
'We don't like the Russian government, but we support the army': An opposition activist puts politics to one side during conflict
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?

Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader FEATURE
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: An opposition activist puts politics to one side during conflict
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: An opposition activist puts politics to one side during conflict FEATURE
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
