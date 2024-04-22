icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Apr, 2024 06:19
HomeRussia & FSU

Sanctions don’t scare me – Russian Orthodox leader

Patriarch Kirill has dismissed the restrictions imposed on him by some EU member states
Sanctions don’t scare me – Russian Orthodox leader
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow leads a church service on March 16, 2024. ©  Kristina Kormilitsyna / Sputnik

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, has said he will not be intimidated by travel bans imposed by several EU nations. The restrictions are part of wider Western sanctions on Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine.

“They’ve made the Patriarch persona non grata in Europe. Why? It’s because the Patriarch is spiritually leading the nation, leading the church that has taken a different civilizational path of development,” Kirill said during a service in Moscow.

“Perhaps, they have barred the Patriarch from traveling abroad because we represent a strong alternative [to the West]. As if they can threaten me with that.” 

Several countries, including Britain, Lithuania, Estonia, and the Czech Republic, have blacklisted Kirill since the fighting between Russia and Ukraine broke out in February 2022. Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky cited “his frequent public remarks supporting the war in Ukraine, justifying atrocities committed by Russian troops there” as reasons for the travel ban.

Ukraine’s KGB successor targets Russian church leader
Read more
Ukraine’s KGB successor targets Russian church leader

The EU stopped short of imposing bloc-wide restrictions on the head of the Russian Orthodox Church after Hungary blocked the move, calling it a “hostage policy” and citing religious freedom.

Kirill has repeatedly spoken in support of the Russian army, saying Russian soldiers in Ukraine are fighting “for our national values.” He argued that foreign powers target Russia because it is a “country of believers,” with the majority of people being devout Christians, as opposed to the West where people “are losing faith.”

Vladimir Legoyda, the head of the church’s press service, called the travel bans “counterproductive.” He stated that “no sanctions can force the head of the Russian Orthodox Church to change or abandon his opinion.” 

Top stories

RT Features

Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader FEATURE
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: An opposition activist puts politics to one side during conflict
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: An opposition activist puts politics to one side during conflict FEATURE
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader FEATURE
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: An opposition activist puts politics to one side during conflict
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: An opposition activist puts politics to one side during conflict FEATURE
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Pope Francis on the global stage
0:00
25:56
Iran retaliates against Israel, Ukraine bombards Belgorod & John Bolton chooses Cheney
0:00
26:28
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies