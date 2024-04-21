icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel-Iran tensions
21 Apr, 2024 00:53
HomeRussia & FSU

American aid ‘keeps history on right track’ – Zelensky

Ukraine’s leader has thanked US legislators for approving the much-needed assistance during the conflict with Russia
American aid ‘keeps history on right track’ – Zelensky
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky © Getty Images / Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images

The decision by the US House of Representatives to allocate tens of billions of dollars to Kiev will bring Ukraine closer to a “just end” of the conflict with Russia, President Vladimir Zelensky wrote on X (formerly Twitter), thanking Speaker Mike Johnson for his support.

The nearly $61 billion package approved on Saturday contains the funding for the purchase of weapons and military equipment, as well direct financial assistance to Ukraine. Passed after months of delays and political wrangling, the bill moves next to the Senate, which already indicated in February that it will approve it.

“I am grateful to the United States House of Representatives, both parties, and personally Speaker Mike Johnson for the decision that keeps history on the right track,” Zelensky wrote, suggesting that the aid would “keep the war from expanding,” and “save thousands and thousands of lives.”

US House approves Ukraine aid bill READ MORE: US House approves Ukraine aid bill

“Just peace and security can only be attained through strength,” he wrote. Zelensky added that Ukraine “will undoubtedly use American assistance to strengthen both of our nations and bring a just end to this war closer.”

Republican lawmakers had previously refused to back the bill, tying their approval to the demands for better protection of the border with Mexico and a crackdown on illegal immigration.

Blinken to warn China against helping Russia in Ukraine READ MORE: Blinken to warn China against helping Russia in Ukraine

Kiev was forced to deal with increasing ammunition shortages after the aid from the US – Ukraine’s biggest sponsor – began to dry up. Biden blamed Ukraine’s recent setbacks on the battlefield, including the loss of the strategic city of Avdeevka, on “congressional inaction.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Saturday’s vote “predictable,” adding that it will “further enrich the US and further ruin Ukraine,” and “cause more Ukrainians to die because of the Kiev regime.”

Moscow has repeatedly warned that deliveries of Western armaments to Ukraine will not deter its resolve to win the conflict.

Top stories

RT Features

‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: an opposition activist puts politics to one side during conflict
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: an opposition activist puts politics to one side during conflict FEATURE
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: an opposition activist puts politics to one side during conflict
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: an opposition activist puts politics to one side during conflict FEATURE
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The strange death of the American chestnut
0:00
28:18
Charles Glass slams Biden’s Iran hypocrisy, calls Julian Assange one of the bravest men he’s met
0:00
29:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies