Ukraine’s leader has thanked US legislators for approving the much-needed assistance during the conflict with Russia

The decision by the US House of Representatives to allocate tens of billions of dollars to Kiev will bring Ukraine closer to a “just end” of the conflict with Russia, President Vladimir Zelensky wrote on X (formerly Twitter), thanking Speaker Mike Johnson for his support.

The nearly $61 billion package approved on Saturday contains the funding for the purchase of weapons and military equipment, as well direct financial assistance to Ukraine. Passed after months of delays and political wrangling, the bill moves next to the Senate, which already indicated in February that it will approve it.

“I am grateful to the United States House of Representatives, both parties, and personally Speaker Mike Johnson for the decision that keeps history on the right track,” Zelensky wrote, suggesting that the aid would “keep the war from expanding,” and “save thousands and thousands of lives.”

“Just peace and security can only be attained through strength,” he wrote. Zelensky added that Ukraine “will undoubtedly use American assistance to strengthen both of our nations and bring a just end to this war closer.”

Republican lawmakers had previously refused to back the bill, tying their approval to the demands for better protection of the border with Mexico and a crackdown on illegal immigration.

Kiev was forced to deal with increasing ammunition shortages after the aid from the US – Ukraine’s biggest sponsor – began to dry up. Biden blamed Ukraine’s recent setbacks on the battlefield, including the loss of the strategic city of Avdeevka, on “congressional inaction.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Saturday’s vote “predictable,” adding that it will “further enrich the US and further ruin Ukraine,” and “cause more Ukrainians to die because of the Kiev regime.”

Moscow has repeatedly warned that deliveries of Western armaments to Ukraine will not deter its resolve to win the conflict.