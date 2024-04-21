icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel-Iran tensions
21 Apr, 2024 00:19
HomeRussia & FSU

Ex-Russian president slams ‘US bastards’

A new batch of military aid will not save Ukraine from defeat, Dmitry Medvedev has said
Ex-Russian president slams ‘US bastards’
FILE PHOTO: Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev ©  Sputnik / Yekaterina Shtukina

The military aid bill recently passed by the US House of Representatives will not stop the Russian army in Ukraine, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has said.

After months of delays and political wrangling, the House approved the much-needed $61 billion for Ukraine, whose forces have been suffering setbacks on the battlefield due to ammunition shortages. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky thanked American legislators for their support.

Medvedev, who serves as the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, argued, however, that “the vote of gleeful American bastards” will only prolong the fighting and “increase the number of victims of this war.”

“Obviously, we will win, regardless of the bloody dollars shoved down the throat of the insatiable [American] defense industry. The strength and the truth are on our side,” Medevdev wrote on Telegram, branding the US “a despicable empire of evil of the 21th century.” 

READ MORE: US House approves Ukraine aid bill

House Republicans previously refused back the Ukraine aid bill, while hoping to pressure the White House to crack down on the influx of illegal migration across the border with Mexico. Some legislators also accused President Joe Biden of lacking a clear strategy for ending the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Zelensky, meanwhile, has warned that Ukraine would lose if Congress fails to approve additional aid. Following criticism from Kiev and America’s allies in Europe, House Speaker Mike Johnson decided to put the bill to the vote this week, stating that Russia is part of a new “axis of evil.”

Top stories

RT Features

‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: an opposition activist puts politics to one side during conflict
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: an opposition activist puts politics to one side during conflict FEATURE
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: an opposition activist puts politics to one side during conflict
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: an opposition activist puts politics to one side during conflict FEATURE
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The strange death of the American chestnut
0:00
28:18
Charles Glass slams Biden’s Iran hypocrisy, calls Julian Assange one of the bravest men he’s met
0:00
29:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies