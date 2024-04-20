icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel-Iran tensions
20 Apr, 2024 11:21
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian journalist killed in Ukrainian drone attack

Izvestia correspondent Semyon Yeryomin was fatally injured on Friday in Zaporozhye Region
Russian journalist killed in Ukrainian drone attack
©  iz.ru

A correspondent for the Russian news outlet Izvestia, Semyon Yeryomin, has been killed in a Ukrainian kamikaze drone attack in Zaporozhye Region, the outlet reported on Friday.

Yeryomin’s crew was filming near the village of Priyutnoye on Friday at the positions of a battalion of Russian troops. Yeryomin had recently been reporting about the Russian military’s attempts to divert attacks by Ukrainian kamikaze UAVs. On the way back from a filming location, the crew’s vehicle was attacked by a drone. According to witnesses who spoke to Izvestia, Yeryomin was fatally injured in the attack and later died from his wounds.

Yeryomin had been working in the combat zone since the conflict began in February 2022 and had been awarded the medal For Merit to the Fatherland II Degree for his work covering the conflict.

Many of Yeryomin’s colleagues expressed their condolences over his death, including Izvestia General Director Vladimir Tyulin.

“He did his duty to tell the truth. We will do everything to ensure that his death does not go unpunished. This is our duty to him, to his loved ones, to everyone who continues his work,” Tyulin stated.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Yeryomin’s death a “bloody crime,” noting that it “cannot be considered anything other than an act of revenge for the honest performance of a journalistic duty.”

Massive Ukrainian drone raid repelled in Russia – MOD READ MORE: Massive Ukrainian drone raid repelled in Russia – MOD

“We regard this purposeful and cold-blooded murder of a journalist as another confirmation of the ugly terrorist nature of the Zelensky regime, which has opened a real hunt for Russian media workers, military officers and public figures, who... reveal the truth to the world community, present undeniable facts about the crimes of the militants of the Kiev regime,” she said in a statement on Saturday.

The UN also condemned the attack that resulted in Yeryomin’s death, with spokesman Farhan Haq telling TASS news agency that the global body opposes the killing of journalists and believes that each such case requires a full investigation.

According to military expert Gennady Alekhin, who spoke to Izvestia, drones often target journalists specifically.

“This is not the first case of a targeted attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on media representatives,” Alekhin noted.

There have been a number of deaths of media figures linked with the Ukraine conflict over the past two years. These include Boris Maksudov, a Russian journalist from Russia 24 TV, RIA Novosti war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev, Oleg Klokov – director of Kherson’s Tavria TV, and Kaliningrad RuBaltic correspondent Aleksey Ilyashevich – all killed while covering the conflict on the ground.

READ MORE: Infrastructure strikes, Donbass push and anti-drone warfare: The last week in the Ukrainian conflict

Moscow has also accused Kiev of a number of targeted assassinations of Russian public figures, including journalist Darya Dugina and military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky. Kiev has never officially claimed responsibility for these killings.

Top stories

RT Features

Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The strange death of the American chestnut
0:00
28:18
Charles Glass slams Biden’s Iran hypocrisy, calls Julian Assange one of the bravest men he’s met
0:00
29:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies