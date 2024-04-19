icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian MOD outlines long-range strikes on Ukraine

A total of 34 such operations were conducted over the past week, the military has said
Russian forces have delivered 34 long-range strikes on Ukrainian targets since last Saturday, the Defense Ministry reported on Friday, during a weekly summary of its activities.

The attacks had been carried out “in response to attempts by the Kiev regime to cause damage to Russian energy and industrial sites,” the statement said. Russian missiles were launched from ground, aerial and seaborne platforms, as well as from drones.

The ministry said it has targeted “objects of energy industry, military industrial facilities, railway infrastructure, air defense systems, weapons depots and fuel storage facilities” used by the Ukrainian military.

”Damage was also inflicted on centers training drone operators and sites where Ukrainian troops, nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries were stationed,” the press release added.

In January, Ukraine started regularly launching long-range kamikaze drones at oil refineries and other key energy sites deep inside Russia. The change of tactic reportedly caused tensions between Kiev and its key donor, the US.

According to Western media, the administration of President Joe Biden is concerned that a serious decrease in Russian fuel manufacturing would cause a ripple effect on the global oil market and cause a surge of gas prices in the US, potentially undermining his chances for reelection in November.

This month, Russia started attacking Ukrainian electricity-generating facilities, a category of target that it had previously spared, when it disrupted the country’s power supply. DTEK, the private company that owns most of the thermal plants in Ukraine, said some 80% of its capacity had been disabled. Moscow also hit some Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants, damaging the equipment necessary for their operation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that his government had refrained from such attacks during wintertime due to humanitarian considerations, but otherwise the retaliation was inevitable due to Kiev’s actions.

Ukrainian officials have been urging Western arms donors to provide additional air defense systems in response to the escalation.

Kiev’s troops are currently being pushed back all along the frontline. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Wednesday blamed insufficient aid by Western countries for the military setbacks.

