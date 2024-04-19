icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iranian attack on Israel
Ukraine conflict, relations with West and peace talks: Russian FM speaks to media
19 Apr, 2024 10:00
HomeRussia & FSU
LIVE UPDATES

Ukraine conflict, relations with West and peace talks: Russian FM speaks to media

Sergey Lavrov is holding a press conference with three radio stations: Sputnik, Moscow Speaks, and Komsomolskaya Pravda, on the most pressing foreign policy issues.
Ukraine conflict, relations with West and peace talks: Russian FM speaks to media

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is giving a wide-ranging interview to three radio stations: Sputnik, Moscow Speaks, and Komsomolskaya Pravda. The conversation addresses the Ukraine conflict and other foreign policy issues on Russia’s agenda.

  • 19 April 2024

    10:36 GMT

    After Iran launched a retaliatory strike against Israel in response to what it claimed was an attack on its consulate in Syria, Russia remained in contact with both countries to defuse tensions, Lavrov has said. 

    “There were telephone contacts between the Russian and Iranian leadership, as well as between our representatives and the Israelis,” the minister stated. 

    “We clearly recorded and conveyed to the Israelis that Iran does not want an escalation,” Lavrov stressed, arguing that Tehran had no choice other than to respond to a “brazen violation of international law.”

    He also expressed hope that a reported Israeli strike on an Iranian airbase on Friday was also conducted in a manner that would avoid further escalation.

  • 10:22 GMT

    Russia has always “preferred talks to fighting and wars,” Lavrov said. He noted that when Kiev understood that it had gotten “too carried away with bombing Donbass” and promoting “genocide methods” on territory it claims as its own, it engaged in talks with Moscow, shortly after the start of the conflict in February 2022.

    According to the minister, at that point, Kiev put forward a proposal whereby it would commit to putting an end to discrimination against the nation’s minorities – mostly Russians – and stop supporting neo-Nazi ideological movements.

    This round of talks, however, collapsed in the spring of 2022 despite initial progress. Moscow claims this happened after then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised Kiev to keep fighting.

  • 10:02 GMT

    Russia has no intention to cease hostilities with Ukraine, even if Moscow and Kiev start peace talks, given that the country has proven itself to be an untrustworthy actor, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

More

Top stories

RT Features

Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
After office: How are the Clintons still screwing the world?
0:00
27:33
Ukraine bombards Belgorod while Zelensky blackmails the West
0:00
28:1
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies