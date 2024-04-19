Ukraine conflict, relations with West and peace talks: Russian FM speaks to media
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is giving a wide-ranging interview to three radio stations: Sputnik, Moscow Speaks, and Komsomolskaya Pravda. The conversation addresses the Ukraine conflict and other foreign policy issues on Russia’s agenda.
19 April 202410:36 GMT
After Iran launched a retaliatory strike against Israel in response to what it claimed was an attack on its consulate in Syria, Russia remained in contact with both countries to defuse tensions, Lavrov has said.
“There were telephone contacts between the Russian and Iranian leadership, as well as between our representatives and the Israelis,” the minister stated.
“We clearly recorded and conveyed to the Israelis that Iran does not want an escalation,” Lavrov stressed, arguing that Tehran had no choice other than to respond to a “brazen violation of international law.”
He also expressed hope that a reported Israeli strike on an Iranian airbase on Friday was also conducted in a manner that would avoid further escalation.
- 10:22 GMT
Russia has always “preferred talks to fighting and wars,” Lavrov said. He noted that when Kiev understood that it had gotten “too carried away with bombing Donbass” and promoting “genocide methods” on territory it claims as its own, it engaged in talks with Moscow, shortly after the start of the conflict in February 2022.
According to the minister, at that point, Kiev put forward a proposal whereby it would commit to putting an end to discrimination against the nation’s minorities – mostly Russians – and stop supporting neo-Nazi ideological movements.
This round of talks, however, collapsed in the spring of 2022 despite initial progress. Moscow claims this happened after then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised Kiev to keep fighting.
- 10:02 GMT
Russia has no intention to cease hostilities with Ukraine, even if Moscow and Kiev start peace talks, given that the country has proven itself to be an untrustworthy actor, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.