19 Apr, 2024 07:15
WATCH Russian air defenses block Ukrainian attack

The interception of a night-time barrage in Belgorod Region was filmed by local residents
WATCH Russian air defenses block Ukrainian attack
The Russian short-range air defense system Strela-10. © Sputnik

The moment when Russian air defenses engaged incoming Ukrainian rockets in Belgorod Region overnight has been caught on camera.

The barrage included at least 25 projectiles, which were successfully intercepted before they could reach the region’s main city, Belgorod, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media on Friday morning.

There was minor damage in the city, with windows broken in three homes and four warehouses, the official added. A fire broke out in a non-residential building, but was quickly extinguished by firefighters. Some cars were also hit by fragments.

RIA Novosti news agency has released footage purportedly showing Ukrainian projectiles being intercepted by Russian forces during the night. Apparently filmed by civilians living nearby, the video showed what appeared to be rockets, judging by their engine exhaust, flying towards the city – before being destroyed in powerful mid-air explosions. An air siren can be heard blaring.

Belgorod Region comes under frequent artillery, rocket and drone attacks as do other parts of Russia bordering Ukraine. Last month, Kiev-backed militia groups that purport to be Russian anti-government forces staged a series of attempted ground incursions, which were all thwarted by Russian security forces.

