WATCH Russian missiles strike Ukrainian airbase

At least two MiG-29 jets and a S-300 air defense battery were destroyed

Drone footage has emerged of multiple Russian missiles striking Aviatorskoe, an air base of the Ukrainian armed forces in Dnepropetrovsk Region.

The footage shows several MiG-29 fighters and transport aircraft at the airfield getting caught in blasts by what appear to be cluster munitions, delivered by an Iskander-M missile. Nearby hangars and munitions depots were also struck.

Another video shows a direct hit on the S-300 air defense system deployed near the base, which did not engage the incoming missiles. The footage was captured by observation drones.

Aviatorskoe is located just south of the city of Dnepr, over 100 kilometers from the frontline.