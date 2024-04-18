icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iranian attack on Israel
18 Apr, 2024 13:08
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine strikes hospital in Donbass, injuring eight – authorities

Kiev’s forces “deliberately” targeted a blood donation center in the town of Gorlovka, regional head Denis Pushilin has said
Ukraine strikes hospital in Donbass, injuring eight – authorities
A damaged healthcare facility is seen in the town of Gorlovka in the wake of a Ukrainian strike on April 18, 2024. ©  Telegram / Prikhodko1970

Ukrainian troops have struck a hospital and blood donation center in the Donbass town of Gorlovka, the head of Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, has said. Eight civilians including a child were injured in the attack.

The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the strike, Pushilin wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

The Ukrainian forces “deliberately” targeted the town center where healthcare facilities are located, he claimed. Both the hospital and the donation center were damaged in the strike.

Gorlovka Mayor Ivan Prikhodko published photos and videos from the scene showing damaged buildings, including the hospital and the blood donor center. The images show smashed windows and the area nearby littered with debris. One clip also showed destroyed and damaged furniture in a room at the healthcare facility.

Kiev’s troops used the US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in the attack, according to preliminary data gathered by the Russian authorities.

Washington has sent dozens of these multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine since mid-2022. The systems provided to Kiev have a range of up to 160km (100 miles) when equipped with longer-range ATACMS missiles. Other projectiles launched by HIMARS and available to the Ukrainian military have a range of around 70km.

According to Pushilin, Kiev’s forces carried out a total of 12 attacks on Thursday – missile and drone strikes – targeting Gorlovka as well as Donetsk and some other Donbass settlements. Cluster munitions were used in some of these attacks, the official said.

READ MORE: Ukraine strikes machinery plant in Donbass – authorities

Last week, Ukrainian forces conducted a missile strike targeting a machinery plant in the city of Lugansk. Nine people were injured, including seven machinery plant workers and two local residents, the leader of the Lugansk People’s Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, said at that time. UK-supplied long-range Storm Shadow missiles were used in that assault, according to Russian law enforcement.

Top stories

RT Features

Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The West’s crazy fascination with drug busts in Russia
0:00
25:59
The cost of esports
0:00
26:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies