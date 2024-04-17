icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iranian attack on Israel
Russia is pulling its peacekeepers from Azerbaijan – Kremlin
17 Apr, 2024 10:36
HomeRussia & FSU

Second suspect detained in connection with attempt to assassinate Ukrainian defector – FSB

The man allegedly delivered the components for the explosive device used in the botched hit, Russia’s Federal Security Service has said
Second suspect detained in connection with attempt to assassinate Ukrainian defector – FSB
©  Telegram/rt_russian

A second suspect has been detained in connection with an attempt to assassinate a former Ukrainian secret police agent in Moscow last week, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has announced.

The man allegedly delivered the components for the bomb that was used to blow up the car of Vasily Prozorov, who had previously served in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Prozorov’s driver, who was inside the SUV at the time of the explosion, survived.

The components of the explosive device were hidden by SBU officers inside a box containing manicure tools and hair care products, the agency said. A woman residing in Warsaw, Poland received the parcel with the hidden parts and passed it along to a private transport company for delivery to Moscow, it added.
According to the agency, the arrested “courier” received the parcel in Lithuania and delivered it to the Russian capital by car.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE
‘Resistance will be violent’: What’s next for Israel and Gaza as the conflict goes on?
‘Resistance will be violent’: What’s next for Israel and Gaza as the conflict goes on? FEATURE
‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm
‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE
‘Resistance will be violent’: What’s next for Israel and Gaza as the conflict goes on?
‘Resistance will be violent’: What’s next for Israel and Gaza as the conflict goes on? FEATURE
‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm
‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Will the US Justice Department offer Julian Assange a deal?
0:00
29:4
CrossTalk: New red line 
0:00
24:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies