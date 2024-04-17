Second suspect detained in connection with attempt to assassinate Ukrainian defector – FSB

The man allegedly delivered the components for the explosive device used in the botched hit, Russia’s Federal Security Service has said

A second suspect has been detained in connection with an attempt to assassinate a former Ukrainian secret police agent in Moscow last week, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has announced.

The man allegedly delivered the components for the bomb that was used to blow up the car of Vasily Prozorov, who had previously served in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Prozorov’s driver, who was inside the SUV at the time of the explosion, survived.

The components of the explosive device were hidden by SBU officers inside a box containing manicure tools and hair care products, the agency said. A woman residing in Warsaw, Poland received the parcel with the hidden parts and passed it along to a private transport company for delivery to Moscow, it added.

According to the agency, the arrested “courier” received the parcel in Lithuania and delivered it to the Russian capital by car.

