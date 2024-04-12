icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia tests top secret nuclear-capable missile (VIDEO)

Moscow has been developing a successor to its current mobile ICBM system
FILE PHOTO: Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system. ©  Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry / Vadim Savitskii

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Friday that an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test has been carried out from the Kapustin Yar range in Astrakhan Region. 

According to the Russian military, the Strategic Missile Forces “successfully launched ICBM of a mobile ground-based missile system” from the interservice test facility near Volgograd. The test was successful and indicated “the high reliability of domestic missiles, ensuring the strategic security of the country.”

The type of system tested was not specified. Russia currently uses the RS-24 Yars (known by NATO as the SS-29) missiles as its mobile nuclear deterrent, but has reportedly been developing a successor for this system as well.

The Yars – a Russian acronym for “atomic deterrence rocket” – entered service just a few years ago, fully replacing the RT-2PM2 Topol-M (SS-27) system. The solid-fueled missile is intended to carry multiple thermonuclear warheads and can be deployed from mobile vehicles or silos.

