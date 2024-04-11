The Ukrainian leader has expressed his intention of destroying Russian civilian infrastructure

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s threat to destroy Russian civilian infrastructure demonstrates that his government is using terrorist tactics, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Zelensky said he and his government “really want to destroy Russian infrastructure,” including the Crimean Bridge. Ukrainian special services have conducted two major bomb attacks on the strategic link over the Kerch Strait, killing several civilians in both cases.

“The Kiev regime is openly stating its aggressive terrorist plans regarding Russian infrastructure,” Peskov said, soon after German media conglomerate Axel Springer released a video of its interview with Zelensky, recorded on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian leader’s words “prove to us once again absolute correctness and proportionality of the decisions that [Russian President Vadlimir Putin] made regarding the start of the special military operation,” Peskov added.

Kiev claims that its attacks on the Crimean Bridge and other infrastructure targets are justified by their military value. Its agents are also engaged in targeted assassinations of supposed enemies of the state, in which they routinely use explosives.

Moscow has said such activities back up suspicions that Kiev masterminded the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall music venue last month, which killed more than 140 people. The Zelensky government has denied any involvement.

Russian investigators claim to have uncovered evidence that perpetrators, who were apprehended by the Russian law enforcement, received funding and instructions from Ukraine.