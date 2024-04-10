icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
10 Apr, 2024 00:34
HomeRussia & FSU

No mobilization under any circumstances – top Russian MP

The influx of volunteers is enough to achieve Moscow’s current military goals in the Ukraine conflict, Andrey Kartapolov has said
No mobilization under any circumstances – top Russian MP
FILE PHOTO: Russian servicemen inspect an area for explosive devices in Avdeevka, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia, March 6, 2024 ©  Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov

Russia does not need another wave of mobilization due to the steady flow of volunteers signing contracts with the military, the head of the State Duma Defense Committee, Andrey Kartapolov, said on Tuesday.

The Kremlin previously dismissed as “lies” Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s claims that Russia plans to mobilize 300,000 additional soldiers by the summer. Kartapolov addressed the rumor on Tuesday, insisting that “under no circumstances would this happen.

“Mobilization is a closed chapter. Our current system of recruitment ensures the fulfillment of all the tasks we face within the framework of the Ukraine conflict,” Kartapolov told the RTVI media outlet.

Zelensky lying about Russian mobilization – Kremlin READ MORE: Zelensky lying about Russian mobilization – Kremlin

The Russian military can achieve its goals with its existing manpower, the lawmaker said. He added that Moscow has no intention of starting a conflict with NATO, even though members of the US-led bloc continue to talk about “not letting us win.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in December that the country had 617,000 service members participating in the Ukraine conflict, 250,000 of whom were called up from the reserve in the autumn of 2022. Russian officials, including Putin, have repeatedly insisted there are no plans to announce a second wave of mobilization.

All Ukrainians must fight – general READ MORE: All Ukrainians must fight – general

Last week, the Defense Ministry said more than 100,000 Russians have volunteered for military service since the beginning of the year, with 16,000 signing up in the wake of the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack in March.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has expanded its forced mobilization efforts. Last week, Zelensky lowered the military conscription age from 27 to 25 in an effort to replenish the depleted army ranks. Land Forces Commander Aleksandr Pavlyuk warned on Monday that no citizen eligible to fight will be able to escape mobilization, as Kiev’s military continues to suffer personnel shortages.

Top stories

RT Features

La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Silent aggression: Protecting North Sea infrastructure while ignoring the Nord Stream attack on Russia
0:00
27:54
The cost of fast food
0:00
23:45
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies