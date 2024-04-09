icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
9 Apr, 2024 20:56
WATCH Over 30 Ukrainian howitzers destroyed in single strike

A new video purports to show a Russian missile striking more than 30 Ukrainian howitzers at a military depot
WATCH Over 30 Ukrainian howitzers destroyed in single strike

A Russian missile appears to have hit a Ukrainian depot, obliterating more than two dozen artillery pieces in one hit, drone footage which emerged online on Tuesday shows.

Surveillance drone footage circulating online shows some 32 Soviet-era D-20 howitzers, stockpiled in the open in a tight formation.

While it was not immediately clear when the strike was carried out, it apparently targeted a military facility near the Ukrainian city of Akhtyrka in Sumy Region, which borders Russia.

The strike appears to have obliterated and blown away most of the howitzers, with only a few left standing. The explosion also left a nearby hangar badly damaged, the video shows.

It was not immediately clear whether the howitzers were operational before the strike, given that they were left in a large group and open to the elements. However, even dilapidated artillery pieces can be a valuable military asset, serving as parts donors for their operational counterparts or as decoys on the frontline.

