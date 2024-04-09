Tajik leader warns compatriots about extremism

Emomali Rahmon’s admonition comes after deadly terrorist attack at concert venue outside Moscow involving nationals of Tajikistan

The President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has urged his compatriots to raise their children in such a way that they do not fall prey to extremist agitators. He reminded citizens that their conduct abroad can reflect badly on the entire nation.

President Rahmon’s admonition follows one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Russia’s modern history. On March 22, four Tajik nationals gunned down concertgoers at Crocus City Hall venue on the outskirts of Moscow. The terrorists then proceeded to set fire to the building, with the attack ultimately claiming 145 lives and leaving more than 500 injured.

The suspected perpetrators were detained in a border area soon after the attack and are presumed to have been on their way to Ukraine.

Addressing the nation in a statement on Tuesday ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, Rahmon said that Tajiks “should bring up our children in such a way that they are worthy of the name and memory of our great ancestors, improve the state’s and the nation’s standing and image on the international arena, and never, ever tarnish the Tajik people’s honor.”

The president also called on citizens to be vigilant, citing growing tensions globally, and noting that Tajiks should be cautious not to become a “toy in the hands of interested groups and powers.”

In late March, RIA Novosti reported, citing a source in the Tajik security services, that local authorities had detained nine individuals believed to have ties to the terrorists who attacked the Moscow concert hall earlier that month.

The suspects had allegedly been in contact with the Moscow shooters and were linked to the Islamic State terrorist organization.

An Afghanistan-based branch of the terrorist group, known as ISIS-K, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the Crocus City Hall massacre, with the perpetrators suggesting that they had a handler from this organization.

However, Russian investigators have since claimed that the suspected terrorists had also received assistance from the Ukrainian government, including a free passage across its border, and even funding.

A total of 12 people have so far been detained in Russia in connection with the attack, with a number of these now awaiting trial.