icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
Russia claims ‘meaningful evidence’ of Kiev’s involvement in Crocus terrorist attack
8 Apr, 2024 11:46
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian embassy in EU state capital firebombed

The incendiary attacks happened two nights in a row, Lithuanian police have reported
Russian embassy in EU state capital firebombed
FILE PHOTO: A street sign in front of the Russian embassy in Vilnius marking the location as Ukrainian Heroes Street in Lithuanian and Ukrainian. ©  Paulius Peleckis / Getty Images

The Russian embassy in Vilnius has been subjected to attempted firebombings two nights in a row, Lithuanian police have reported.

The incidents on Sunday and Monday involved Molotov cocktails being tossed at the Russian diplomatic mission in the early hours of the morning, between 2-3am local time, police spokesman Ramunas Matonis told local media on Monday. He added that one of the walls of the building had been damaged.

Investigators have yet to identify any suspects and have no evidence of possible motives behind the attacks, the official said. 

The city police force is considering enhancing security outside of the Russian embassy, spokeswoman Julija Samorokovskaja said. The compound is normally guarded by officers during the day, while its entrances are under the constant watch of CCTV cameras, according to the local press.

Moscow has yet to comment on the attempted firebombings.

READ MORE: EU state could rename ‘Russian street’ after mercenary killed in Ukraine

Lithuania, a staunch supporter of Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, has long accused Moscow of pursuing hostile policies and threatening its national security. 

In 2022, the Vilnius city council decided to rename the street on which Moscow’s mission is located ‘Ukrainian Heroes Street’, to spite Russian diplomats. Then-mayor Remigijus Simasius boasted at the time that “the business card of every employee of the Russian embassy will be decorated with a note honoring Ukraine’s fighting.”

The city is currently considering renaming Rusu Gatve, or Russian Street, after Aurimas Navis, a Lithuanian national who was killed while serving in the Ukrainian Foreign Legion, a group fighting for Kiev who Moscow considers mercenaries.

Top stories

RT Features

‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF FEATURE
‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa
‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa FEATURE
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF FEATURE
‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa
‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa FEATURE
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The persecution of Christians in Nigeria
0:00
21:56
Karine Jean Pierre’s dementia question debacle and Israel’s disregard for human life
0:00
26:48
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies