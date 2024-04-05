icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
Thousands in danger after Russian levee break
5 Apr, 2024 17:51
HomeRussia & FSU

Thousands in danger after Russian levee break

Some residents in the city of Orsk in Orenburg Region are being evacuated
Thousands in danger after Russian levee break
©  The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia

Around 4,000 households are at risk of flooding after a dike holding back the Ural River suffered a breach in the Russian city of Orsk in Orenburg Region on Friday.

The breach that forced the evacuations happened near the old town section of the city south of the river.

Earlier in the day, two leaks were discovered in the levee in the eastern part of the city. Maintenance crews were dispatched to repair the damage. Local authorities also warned residents to collect documents and essential belongings and proceed to temporary accommodation centers.

The region has been experiencing heavy rains and flooding in recent days due to which the water level of the Ural River near Orsk has been almost a meter higher than normal. Over 100 roads and 47 bridges have been closed due to the rising waters.

Local authorities have blamed the flooding on a combination of factors, including a sharp rise in temperatures melting the snow from the Urals mountains. The outflow from the Iriklinsky reservoir, which has served to control the river, has reportedly broken all records at 2,150 cubic meters per second – although this is still not enough to cope with the inflow of 2,533 cubic meters per second.

As of Friday, some 1,100 residential buildings and 3,734 individual homes in 57 settlements across 23 municipalities have been affected by the floodwaters, and 1,663 people had been evacuated – including 421 children.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has dispatched two planes with special equipment and more than 100 personnel to Orsk to help mitigate the threat. Among the equipment were 20 boats and a pumping rig capable of pumping out up to 350 liters of water per second.

Orsk is the second largest city in the region, which is located near the Russian border with Kazakhstan. Founded in 1735, the city was originally named Orenburg.

Top stories

RT Features

A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market FEATURE
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail?
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail? FEATURE
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market FEATURE
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail?
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail? FEATURE
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaza aid workers’ deaths and peculiar Western responses
0:00
28:3
Erasing the past
0:00
28:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies