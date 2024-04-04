icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
4 Apr, 2024 09:40
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia expels Israeli citizen who wanted to fight for Kiev

A former IDF soldier engaged “terrorist organizations” for possible membership, security officials have claimed
Russia expels Israeli citizen who wanted to fight for Kiev
A frame taken from video released by the FSB. ©  FSB

An Israeli national who allegedly offered his services to pro-Ukrainian armed groups has been deported from Russia, the security service FSB reported on Thursday.

The man, named Lancman Yuval, was described as a former member of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), who was born in 1960. He was detained in the southern Krasnodar Region, the local branch of the agency said in a statement.

He had “an intention to join Ukrainian armed formations with the goal of taking part in hostilities against Russia,” the report said. To do that, the foreigner has been sending his personal data “to terrorist organizations banned” in the country, which he sought to join.

Russian law enforcement ensured a “controlled exit” from Russian soil by Yuval, who it was presumed would then return to his home nation. He was banned from returning to Russia.

READ MORE: Foreign fighter in Ukraine confirms mercenary deaths

The agency released footage showing Yuval being escorted inside a detention facility and signing some paperwork – presumably a formal notice that his intended actions would have broken Russian law, which the FSB mentioned in its press release.

Israel has yet to comment on the incident.

Top stories

RT Features

Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony FEATURE
Shia Army: How Iran formed a ring of enemies around Israel
Shia Army: How Iran formed a ring of enemies around Israel FEATURE
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony FEATURE
Shia Army: How Iran formed a ring of enemies around Israel
Shia Army: How Iran formed a ring of enemies around Israel FEATURE
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Western media’s fascination with the Havana Syndrome hoax
0:00
26:34
The cost of adoption
0:00
27:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies