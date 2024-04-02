icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Apr, 2024 13:36
HomeRussia & FSU

Israeli attack on Damascus was terrorist act – Moscow

The head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service called the strike an “ugly and criminal step” by Israel
Israeli attack on Damascus was terrorist act – Moscow
The rubble of a building annexed to the Iranian embassy is pictured a day after an air strike in Damascus on April 2, 2024 © AFP / Louai Beshara

The head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, has described Monday’s airstrike on the Iranian Consulate in the Syrian capital as a terrorist attack committed by the Israeli government.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with his Belarusian counterparts on Tuesday, the spy chief condemned the strike, which reportedly killed several Iranian diplomats as well as seven officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including two generals – Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi.

Naryshkin described the attack as “an ugly and criminal step in relation to the sovereign state of Iran, and in relation to the sovereign state of Syria, on whose territory this terrorist act was committed.” 

He added that the SVR has received additional information about the incident, and reactions from various countries, but did not provide further details.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has also condemned the bombing of the Iranian compound in Damascus, stressing that any attacks on diplomatic missions, which are protected under the Vienna conventions on diplomatic relations, are unacceptable.

READ MORE: Moscow condemns assassination of Iranian generals

The ministry noted that the strike posed a high risk to Syrian civilians, as the building is located in a residential area, and warned that such brazen acts by Israel could trigger a major escalation in the region.

Israel has yet to comment on the attack, but officials have previously admitted to targeting Iran-linked forces on the territory of Syria.

Top stories

RT Features

‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism FEATURE
Looking for aliens: Humanity unleashes AI and the largest ever telescope to search for life among the stars
Looking for aliens: Humanity unleashes AI and the largest ever telescope to search for life among the stars FEATURE
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism FEATURE
Looking for aliens: Humanity unleashes AI and the largest ever telescope to search for life among the stars
Looking for aliens: Humanity unleashes AI and the largest ever telescope to search for life among the stars FEATURE
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Israel-Gaza conflict: Who gets to call it a genocide?
0:00
26:43
Increase in illegal immigrant violence
0:00
28:2
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies