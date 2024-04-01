Kiev trying to find justification to murder me – RT head

Margarita Simonyan says Ukrainian secret police has made up lies she called for “deaths of children” to justify аctual plots to assassinate her

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has come up with new outlandish allegations to justify yet another assassination plot, RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said on Monday.

The SBU has announced new criminal charges against Simonyan, accusing her of being a “propagandist” furthering “Russian narratives” and endangering Ukrainian sovereignty.

The agency also claimed Simonyan had called for “mass killings of Ukrainian children” in December 2023, though without citing any particular remarks.

“They are doing this because they are preparing to assassinate me – and not for the first time,” Simonyan told reporters, reacting to the announcement. “They’ve tried twice before, it was all over the news; now they’re preparing again.”

“As for what they’re preparing to do, the way I see it, everything is in God’s hands anyway – and God will judge them.”

In an earlier post on social media, she explained that the Ukrainians would have a hard time justifying the murder of a journalist and a mother of several children, but by accusing her of phantom incitement, assassinating her would “appear much nicer.”

“I’m a public person, I run my own social media. Everyone who knows me understands that I never called – and never could call – for killing Ukrainian children,” Simonyan told reporters.

A Ukrainian court issued a warrant for Simonyan’s arrest in March 2022. Last July, Russian law enforcement reported thwarting a Ukrainian plot to assassinate her, involving a group of Russian neo-Nazis who were offered $16,600 as payment.

Last week, SBU head Vasily Malyuk was asked about several high-profile killings and attempted assassinations against purported enemies of Ukraine inside Russia. While saying that Ukraine “will not acknowledge them in any way,” Malyuk proceeded to offer some details about the attacks.

Simonyan’s initial reaction to the SBU announcement was to joke that Ukraine was trying to limit her travel opportunities.

“They want to block my ability to travel around the world, believing that I will suffer from this. They think that everyone who supports [Russian President Vladimir] Putin does not leave the French Riviera. I’ve got bad news for them – the only riviera which I would be upset about not being able to visit is my native Krasnodar Region,” the RT editor-in-chief wrote on her Telegram channel.