icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Mar, 2024 20:17
HomeRussia & FSU

WATCH Russian kamikaze drone hit US-made Abrams tank

A new video has surfaced online showing a Lancet-family loitering munition striking a Ukrainian M1 Abrams
WATCH Russian kamikaze drone hit US-made Abrams tank
©  Social media

A Russian Lancet-family kamikaze drone has scored a hit on a US-supplied Ukrainian M1 Abrams tank, footage that emerged online on Saturday shows. 

The new video, which was said to have been taken near the village of Solovyovo in Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic, shows the loitering munition hitting a stationary M1 Abrams tank.

The drone hits the tank on the roof of its turret, apparently setting off its smoke grenade launchers, which begin to detonate uncontrollably and obscure the view. The extent of the damage to the tank was not immediately clear.  

The video is the first-ever documented instance of a Lancet strike on a US-made M1 Abrams tank. In the footage, the loitering munition appears to have actively maneuvered before hitting its target, similar to what is seen from Lancets in other recent videos. The final approach pattern is believed to be an evasive maneuver introduced to protect the drones from small-arms fire from the ground.

WATCH Russian military strike US-made Abrams tank in Donbass READ MORE: WATCH Russian military strike US-made Abrams tank in Donbass

US-made Abrams tanks made their long-expected appearance on the front in late February as Ukrainian forces attempted to stop the Russian advance after the fall of Avdeevka earlier that month. 

Washington pledged 31 M1 Abrams tanks and several M1150 Assault Breacher Vehicles – which are based on the same chassis – early last year ahead of the long heralded but ultimately disastrous Ukrainian counteroffensive. The batch arrived in full only by mid-October, by which time the counteroffensive was largely exhausted.  

The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that at least five M1 Abrams have been destroyed, with several others sustaining varying degrees of damage, uncorroborated footage circulating online suggests.

Top stories

RT Features

‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out FEATURE
‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel
‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel FEATUREExclusive
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out FEATURE
‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel
‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel FEATUREExclusive
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Emmanuel Lewis
0:00
23:36
Gaza: US hypocrisy on the ‘Rules-Based Order’ has been exposed (Harvard Prof. Stephen Walt)
0:00
29:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies