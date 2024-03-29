icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Mar, 2024 13:11
HomeRussia & FSU

Macron’s troops in Ukraine rhetoric is ‘PR stunt’ – Lavrov

The French president’s remarks were intended to serve as a “distraction” for voters at home, the Russian foreign minister believes
Macron’s troops in Ukraine rhetoric is ‘PR stunt’ – Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. ©  Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov

Remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron that the West could send troops to Ukraine appear to be aimed at boosting his plummeting domestic popularity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

Macron openly raised the possibility of putting NATO troops on the ground in Ukraine last month, saying that “we cannot exclude anything” and that the West “will do everything necessary to prevent Russia from winning this war.”

Numerous Western nations have since said they have no plans to deploy troops, a stance confirmed by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. 

The French leader, however, appeared to stand by his comments earlier this month, insisting that “all options are possible.” Meanwhile, Politico has reported that Paris “is building an alliance of countries open to potentially sending Western troops to Ukraine,” which it said could include Baltic states.

France preparing to deploy troops to Ukraine – Russia’s top spy
Read more
France preparing to deploy troops to Ukraine – Russia’s top spy

In an interview with the Russian daily Izvestia published on Friday, Lavrov suggested that Macron’s remarks were unscripted. “Later, he and his entourage walked them back somewhat. But in several days, he reiterated this idea,” the minister said.

Stoltenberg and several NATO leaders had reminded Macron that all decisions in the US-led bloc are made on a collective basis, Lavrov noted. 

The Russian foreign minister suggested that the French statements on Ukraine are “designed exclusively to do PR for the president in a situation where he does not fare well at home.” This media activity and calls to defeat Russia, Lavrov added, “are necessary to create some kind of distraction.”

According to a Morning Consult poll, which measured the popularity of leaders in “developed democracies,” 71% of respondents disapprove of Macron’s performance, second only to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s numbers (73% disapproval).

Even Ukraine, which has pleaded for more Western support throughout the conflict, insisted it does not need NATO troops on the ground. Kiev’s foreign minister, Dmitry Kuleba, also suggested that Macron’s remarks had been misinterpreted, and that he was alluding to the “possibility of training Ukrainian soldiers directly in Ukraine.” 

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that NATO troop deployments in Ukraine would not change the situation on the battlefield, given that Western soldiers are already active in the country as military advisers and mercenaries. He nonetheless warned that the ramifications of such a move would be “tragic.”

Top stories

RT Features

‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out FEATURE
‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel
‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel FEATUREExclusive
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out FEATURE
‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel
‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel FEATUREExclusive
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The absolutely awful state of US infrastructure & is P. Diddy the Jeffrey Epstein of hip-hop?
0:00
26:13
CrossTalk: Genocide-in-arms
0:00
24:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies