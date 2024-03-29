icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Mar, 2024 12:03
Death toll in Moscow terror attack rises to 144

One more person wounded in last week’s massacre at Crocus City Hall has died in the hospital  
The death toll in last Friday’s terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall outside of Moscow has grown to 144 after one more victim succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has announced. The identity of the deceased was not revealed.   

Doctors did everything they could to save the patient’s life, who was seriously hurt in the shooting, Murashko told journalists on Friday.   

“Unfortunately, another patient who received severe gunshot wounds and was in extremely serious condition, has died in the hospital,” Murashko said.   

As of Friday, health officials listed 63 survivors as undergoing treatment, one of whom remained in critical condition, while 98 people have been released.  

A group of gunmen stormed Crocus City Hall on the evening of March 22, just before a concert by the rock band Picnic. The venue, which has an estimated capacity of 7,500, was almost full.   

The terrorists killed the security guards at the entrance, opened fire on visitors, and then started a fire that spread quickly through the building.  

Russian officials have suggested that the attack at Crocus City Hall may have been organized by Ukrainian intelligence services using Islamists as proxies. The gunmen left the venue after about 15 minutes and fled by car toward the border with Ukraine, where they were arrested early on Saturday following a manhunt.

