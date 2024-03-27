icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Mar, 2024 21:47
Talk of Russia attacking NATO is ‘nonsense’ – Putin

The US-led bloc has been creeping towards Russia, not the other way around
Talk of Russia attacking NATO is ‘nonsense’ – Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to military pilots as he visits a training center in Torzhok, Tver region, Russia, March 27, 2024 ©  Mikhail Metzel / Pool via Sputnik

Moscow is not seeking a confrontation with American vassals in eastern Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. 

Multiple Western officials have tried to drum up support for additional aid to Ukraine by claiming that Moscow would not stop if Kiev is defeated on the battlefield. Putin addressed these claims during a visit to the Torzhok Air Base in Tver Region.

“This is just nonsense,” the Russian president said, noting the disparity in Russian defense spending and the budgets of NATO militaries.

US “satellites” in eastern Europe have no reason to be afraid, Putin added. Talk of a possible Russian attack on Poland, the Czech Republic or the Baltic states is just propaganda by the governments that seek to scare their citizens.

READ MORE: No ‘unfriendly nations’ for Russia, only ‘unfriendly elites’ – Putin

NATO has been expanding towards the borders of Russia, not the other way around, the Russian president noted, adding that the Russian Federation is merely protecting its people.

Torzhok is home to the 344th Training Center for Russian combat pilots, including personnel being trained to take part in the Ukraine conflict.

