icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Mar, 2024 17:04
HomeRussia & FSU

Pussy Riot member convicted for ‘fake news’

Lyusya Stein has been sentenced in absentia to six years in prison for discrediting the Russian army
Pussy Riot member convicted for ‘fake news’
Pussy Riot member and former deputy of Moscow's Basmanny District, Lyudmila (Lusya) Stein © Getty Images / Adam Berry / Stringer

A member of the anarchist punk group Pussy Riot, Lyusya Stein, has been sentenced in absentia to over six years in prison for spreading fake news about the Russian army, according to a verdict handed down by Moscow’s Basmanny District Court on Wednesday.

In addition to having to serve “six years and 15 days” in a general population correctional colony, Stein is also to be barred from administering websites or posting anything on the internet or other “information and telecommunication networks” for a period of 3.5 years, the court ruled.

State prosecutors, who demanded 8.5 years in prison for the activist, noted that Stein’s term includes the time she has yet to serve under a previous conviction from August 2021. The sentence will come into force as soon as she is extradited to Russia or is detained on Russian territory.

Stein is believed to have left Russia in April 2022 together with another member of Pussy Riot, Maria Alyokhina, after they were sentenced to one year in prison for taking part in protests in violation of coronavirus restrictions.

The latest case against Stein was opened in 2022, charging her with discrediting the Russian army online. At the time, she was placed on the national wanted list. In November 2023, the Basmanny court ‘arrested her in absentia’ for two months and she was placed on the international wanted list.

READ MORE: Pussy Riot founder’s sentence overturned

In August 2022, Stein was arrested in Switzerland along with several other members of Pussy Riot for trying to spray paint graffiti on a wall in the town of Koeniz. They were eventually released and slapped with a $400 fine. The group left vowing to “spread our message to other countries,” and stated they were willing to “face further arrests” if needed.

Top stories

RT Features

Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow FEATURE
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat FEATURE
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow FEATURE
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat FEATURE
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
What does ISIS-K have to do with the Moscow terrorist attack?
0:00
26:35
CrossTalk: ‘State of war’
0:00
25:17
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies