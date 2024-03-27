icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Mar, 2024 19:17
Death toll in Moscow terror attack grows to 143

Four more Crocus City Hall victims have succumbed to their injuries over the past day
A view shows the burnt-out Crocus City Hall following a deadly attack on the concert venue outside Moscow, Russia. © Sputnik / Grigory Sysoyev

Three more people injured in last Friday’s terrorist attack on a Moscow concert venue have passed away, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on Wednesday evening. 

The death toll of the Crocus City Hall massacre now stands at 143.

A group of terrorists stormed the venue ahead of a concert, killing people on sight as they moved towards the main hall, eventually setting it on fire. Initial estimates put the number of deaths at around 130, with 200 more injured by bullets, blaze and smoke inhalation.

As of Wednesday morning, 83 survivors were listed by the health officials as undergoing treatment, and 40 have been released. The death toll stood at 139 when Murashko noted that four victims were in “extremely serious” condition. They appear to have succumbed to their injuries since.

The gunmen left the venue after about 15 minutes and rushed towards the Ukrainian border, where they were arrested on Saturday. They were identified as nationals of Tajikistan. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described them as “radical Islamists.” 

Multiple officials in Moscow have suggested that the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall may have been organized by Ukrainian special services, who used the Islamists as proxies.

