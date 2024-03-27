Four more Crocus City Hall victims have succumbed to their injuries over the past day

Three more people injured in last Friday’s terrorist attack on a Moscow concert venue have passed away, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on Wednesday evening.

The death toll of the Crocus City Hall massacre now stands at 143.

A group of terrorists stormed the venue ahead of a concert, killing people on sight as they moved towards the main hall, eventually setting it on fire. Initial estimates put the number of deaths at around 130, with 200 more injured by bullets, blaze and smoke inhalation.

As of Wednesday morning, 83 survivors were listed by the health officials as undergoing treatment, and 40 have been released. The death toll stood at 139 when Murashko noted that four victims were in “extremely serious” condition. They appear to have succumbed to their injuries since.

The gunmen left the venue after about 15 minutes and rushed towards the Ukrainian border, where they were arrested on Saturday. They were identified as nationals of Tajikistan. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described them as “radical Islamists.”

Multiple officials in Moscow have suggested that the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall may have been organized by Ukrainian special services, who used the Islamists as proxies.