icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Mar, 2024 11:16
HomeRussia & FSU

Moscow concert hall death toll reaches 140

One of the people who survived last week’s terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall has succumbed to their injuries
Moscow concert hall death toll reaches 140
A view shows the burnt-out Crocus City Hall following a deadly attack on the concert venue outside Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov

A person seriously hurt in the terrorist attack near Moscow last Friday has died from their injuries, Russian Deputy Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has announced. Doctors did everything they could to save the patient’s life, he told journalists on Wednesday.

An earlier statement by the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Aleksandr Bastrykin, put the death toll in the gun and arson attack at 139.

A group of terrorists, who Russian President Vladimir Putin has described as being radical Islamist, stormed a large music venue just outside of Moscow. They went on a gun rampage, killing people on sight as they went towards the main hall, and set it on fire.

Russian officials have suggested that the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall may have been organized by Ukrainian special services who used the Islamists as proxies. The gunmen left the venue after about 15 minutes and rushed away to a Russian region that borders Ukraine. They were arrested there on Saturday following a manhunt.

READ MORE: Weapon of mass distraction: Is the West scapegoating Islamic State over Moscow attack?

Over a hundred survivors were taken to the hospital in the wake of the attack. As of Wednesday morning, 83 of them were listed by the health officials as undergoing treatment, and 40 have been released.

Top stories

RT Features

Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat FEATURE
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat FEATURE
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
What does ISIS-K have to do with the Moscow terrorist attack?
0:00
26:35
CrossTalk: ‘State of war’
0:00
25:17
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies