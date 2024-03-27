Moscow concert hall death toll reaches 140

One of the people who survived last week’s terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall has succumbed to their injuries

A person seriously hurt in the terrorist attack near Moscow last Friday has died from their injuries, Russian Deputy Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has announced. Doctors did everything they could to save the patient’s life, he told journalists on Wednesday.

An earlier statement by the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Aleksandr Bastrykin, put the death toll in the gun and arson attack at 139.

A group of terrorists, who Russian President Vladimir Putin has described as being radical Islamist, stormed a large music venue just outside of Moscow. They went on a gun rampage, killing people on sight as they went towards the main hall, and set it on fire.

Russian officials have suggested that the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall may have been organized by Ukrainian special services who used the Islamists as proxies. The gunmen left the venue after about 15 minutes and rushed away to a Russian region that borders Ukraine. They were arrested there on Saturday following a manhunt.

Over a hundred survivors were taken to the hospital in the wake of the attack. As of Wednesday morning, 83 of them were listed by the health officials as undergoing treatment, and 40 have been released.