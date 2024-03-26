The bloc’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, recently said that helping Ukraine is in the interests of Washington ‘as a global player’

The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has essentially acknowledged that the West is involved in the Ukraine conflict to help the US maintain a position of global hegemony, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

Borrell suggested in an interview with CNN earlier this week that the EU “cannot afford Russia [to] win this war [with Ukraine]” because “otherwise the US and European interests will be very damaged.”

The West is not supporting Kiev out of generosity or “because we love Ukrainian people,” but rather because “it is in our own interests and it is also in the interests of the US as a global player,” the diplomat added.

Responding on Tuesday, Zakharova claimed it is the first time “a representative of Western regimes” has spoken so bluntly about the true nature of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev.

“It’s not a matter of ‘love for Ukrainians,’ whom the Westerners have all but destroyed. It is about the US desire to maintain its hegemony and its diminishing role in global affairs.”

Zakharova further asserted that Washington has completely stopped playing a constructive role on the world stage, and that “liberal Democrats only know how to destroy, believing that this skill could guarantee their dominance.”

In light of this, the EU’s role has been reduced to “servilely supplying [Ukraine] with bullets purchased with the money of its own citizens, whose opinion no one asked,” Zakharova alleged.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that American elites had created a monopoly on power, but that “the overwhelming majority of nations did not really like that,” including some of Washington’s own allies. This arrangement has led to growing international opposition to the idea of a US-led world order, Putin added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also suggested last month that the US, which has sent billions of dollars in military aid to Kiev, is now trying to “shift this financial burden… onto the shoulders of European taxpayers.”

His comments came as US President Joe Biden’s proposed $60 billion supplemental aid package for Ukraine remains stalled in Congress due to opposition from Republicans, who have demanded more efforts to increase security on the border with Mexico.