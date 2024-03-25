icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UN calls for ‘immediate’ Gaza ceasefire
25 Mar, 2024 16:05
HomeRussia & FSU

No proof Ukraine involved in Moscow terror attack – EU

Brussels has sought to deflect blame for the Crocus City massacre away from Kiev
No proof Ukraine involved in Moscow terror attack – EU
FILE PHOTO: European flags wave in front of the Berlaymont building, European Commission headquarter, in Brussels, Belgium. ©  Michele Spatari / NurPhoto via Getty Images

The EU rejects the suggestion that Kiev had anything to do with last Friday’s Crocus City massacre in Moscow, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday.

More than 130 people were killed when attackers began shooting patrons then set fire to the concert venue. While the so-called Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) terrorist group claimed responsibility, Russian security services detained eleven suspects, including four of the alleged gunmen, attempting to cross into Ukraine.

“There is no indication, no evidence, that Ukraine was linked to this attack,” Stano told reporters at a press briefing in Brussels. The bloc was “naturally concerned” by Russian suggestions that Kiev might have been involved.

“We call on the Russian authorities not to use the terrorist attack in Moscow as a pretext or a motivation to increase the illegal aggression against Ukraine, or to use it as a pretext for increasing internal repression against critics of the Russian regime,” Stano added.

Deadly Moscow terrorist attack: What’s known so far READ MORE: Deadly Moscow terrorist attack: What’s known so far

The EU would “probably not say no” if Russia submitted a “credible” proposal for jointly fighting terrorism, Stano told reporters, but noted that such cooperation had been “suspended” in 2022 due to what he called Russia’s “disregard for humanitarian international law.”

Mikhail Podoliak, the senior aide to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, has argued that “any attempts to connect Ukraine to the terrorist attack are absolutely untenable” and that his country “has not the slightest connection to this incident.”

READ MORE: Ukrainian bar mocks deadly Moscow concert hall attack

The head of the Ukrainian security service SBU, Vasily Malyuk, took credit on Monday for a string of attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure, including the Crimean Bridge and oil refineries. Meanwhile, a popular Kiev restaurant unveiled a menu of fried foods dubbed “Crocus City,” in what appears to be a mockery of those who perished in the fire set by the terrorists.

Top stories

RT Features

Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat FEATURE
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat FEATURE
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Mumbai’s ambitious five-year plan – Niranjan Hiranandani
0:00
25:31
‘Why would the US risk nuclear war with Russia for Ukraine?’ – former defense official challenged
0:00
28:23
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies