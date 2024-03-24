Suspects in Moscow concert hall attack brought before court (VIDEOS)

A Moscow court is proffering charges and considering pre-trial detention for the prime suspects apprehended after Friday’s massacre

The court in Basmanny in the capital convened late on Sunday to hear the case of the prime suspects, detained in the aftermath of the deadly Crocus City Hall attack, which claimed lives of over 130 people.

The suspects, all of whom are foreign nationals, have appeared before court individually. Thus far, it has slapped terrorism charges on 32-year-old, Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, with the suspect facing a life sentence if found guilty.

The court has opted to rule on the pre-trial detention behind closed doors.

Footage from the scene shows the suspect confined to a glass cage in the courtroom.

Mirzoyev has pleaded guilty to the terrorism charges. The suspect was placed in two-month pre-trial detention, which is standard practice in Russia.

The second suspect to appear before court was identified as 30-year-old Rachabalizod Saidakrami Murodali.

The suspect appeared before court with his right ear bandaged, having sustained an injury to it during his arrest.

The second suspect has been ordered into two-months pre-trial detention as well.

Two other suspects have been identified as Muhammadsobir Fayzov and Shamsiddin Farhiduni. The court is preparing to hear their cases.