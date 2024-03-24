icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Death toll in Moscow terrorist attack rises to 137
24 Mar, 2024 20:03
HomeRussia & FSU

Suspects in Moscow concert hall attack brought before court (VIDEOS)

A Moscow court is proffering charges and considering pre-trial detention for the prime suspects apprehended after Friday’s massacre
Suspects in Moscow concert hall attack brought before court (VIDEOS)

The court in Basmanny in the capital convened late on Sunday to hear the case of the prime suspects, detained in the aftermath of the deadly Crocus City Hall attack, which claimed lives of over 130 people.

The suspects, all of whom are foreign nationals, have appeared before court individually. Thus far, it has slapped terrorism charges on 32-year-old, Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, with the suspect facing a life sentence if found guilty.

The court has opted to rule on the pre-trial detention behind closed doors.

Footage from the scene shows the suspect confined to a glass cage in the courtroom. 

Mirzoyev has pleaded guilty to the terrorism charges. The suspect was placed in two-month pre-trial detention, which is standard practice in Russia.

The second suspect to appear before court was identified as 30-year-old Rachabalizod Saidakrami Murodali.

The suspect appeared before court with his right ear bandaged, having sustained an injury to it during his arrest.

The second suspect has been ordered into two-months pre-trial detention as well.

Two other suspects have been identified as Muhammadsobir Fayzov and Shamsiddin Farhiduni. The court is preparing to hear their cases.

Top stories

RT Features

Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat FEATURE
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat FEATURE
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Uncultured politics? Yury Bashmet, conductor and violist
0:00
29:22
The Ukrainian whistleblower
0:00
26:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies