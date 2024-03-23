icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mass shooting in Moscow concert hall: LIVE UPDATES
23 Mar, 2024 13:34
HomeRussia & FSU

Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack climbs to 133 – investigators

More bodies have been recovered in the fire-ravaged building, with the search still ongoing, Russia’s Investigative Committee says
Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack climbs to 133 – investigators
Medics work next to bodies of victims near the Crocus City Hall concert venue following a reported shooting incident, near Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev

The death toll in the attack on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow Region has grown to 133, Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Saturday. Emergency services continue to dig through the rubble of the building, which was partially destroyed in a massive fire sparked by the attackers.

The tally had previously stood at 115 and is feared to grow even further, given the scale of destruction inflicted on the concert hall. Over 150 people were wounded in the attack.

At least four suspects armed with assault rifles stormed the venue on Friday evening ahead of a rock concert. The attackers entered the concert hall and shot civilians on sight at point-blank range, and set it on fire. 

The suspects fled the scene after the attack, but were eventually apprehended by Russian law enforcement near the country’s border in Bryansk Region. According to preliminary findings, the attackers were seeking to cross into Ukraine.

