icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mass shooting in Moscow concert hall: LIVE UPDATES
22 Mar, 2024 23:02
HomeRussia & FSU

‘Death for death’: Terrorists must be ‘mercilessly destroyed’ – Medvedev

The former Russian president has responded to the Crocus City Hall attack
‘Death for death’: Terrorists must be ‘mercilessly destroyed’ – Medvedev
File photo: Dmitry Medvedev, former president and deputy chair of the Russian Security Council ©  Sputnik/Ekaterina Shtukina

The perpetrators and organizers of Friday’s terrorist attack at a Moscow concert venue must be hunted down without mercy, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has insisted.

At least 40 people were killed and over 100 wounded when several men armed with assault rifles opened fire inside the Crocus City Hall and then proceeded to set the concert venue on fire. 

Medvedev is currently deputy chair of the National Security Council. In a Telegram post on Friday evening, he sent condolences to the families of those killed and encouragement to the relatives of the wounded.

“Terrorists understand only terror in response. No trials or investigations will help if force is not countered with force, and deaths with executions of terrorists and a crackdown on their families,” he wrote, noting this was “the way of the world.”

“If these terrorists turn out to be the Kiev regime, we can’t deal with them and their ideological inspirers differently. All of them must be found and mercilessly destroyed as terrorists – including officials of the state that committed such an atrocity,” he added.

“Death for death.”

Medvedev’s words echoed the line by Russian President Vladimir Putin, voiced in 1999, when he was a newly appointed prime minister about to launch a counter-terrorist operation in the North Caucasus.

“We are going to pursue terrorists everywhere,” Putin said at the time. “If we find them in the toilet, then we will waste them in the outhouse.”

Reminiscing about it in 2011, Putin said the phrasing he used may have been “unpleasant,” but the sentiment behind it was honest and correct.

Top stories

RT Features

Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Synergy of spirit & traditions: Taste of North Ossetia-Alania culture
0:00
24:39
Truth is not a crime: Julian Assange’s plea deal
0:00
27:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies